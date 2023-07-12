In the end, it was a runaway.

Caleb VanArragon began Wednesday's final round of the 106th Minnesota State Open tied for the lead but soon turned Oak Ridge Country Club into his own personal playground. The amateur from Blaine shot a blistering 6-under-par 64 and breezed to a nine-shot victory. VanArragon, a senior-to-be at Valparaiso University who finished runner-up a year ago, shot a 13-under 197 total for the three-day tournament.

Professionals Andrew McCain (66), Ross Miller (71) and Trey Fessler (71) each finished at 4-under 206 and split the top monetary prize, taking home $7,917 apiece.

For his winning efforts, VanArragon received an exemption into the PGA Tour Canada's CRMC Championship held Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at Cragun's Resort in Brainerd and a spot in the 3M Open Monday qualifier on July 24 at Victory Links.

Former Gophers golfer Jon DuToit was tied with VanArragon at 7 under entering Wednesday but shot 8-over 78 to drop to a tie for 10th place.