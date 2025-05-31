Amari Avery has to borrow a friend's clubs and still manages to make cut in the U.S. Women's Open

ERIN, Wis. — Amari Avery had to borrow a friend's clubs for one of the biggest rounds of her life and still found a way to make the cut in the U.S. Women's Open.
That was just part of an eventful weekend that also included an attempted break-in at the place where she was initially staying.
''To say it was wild is putting it pretty nice,'' Avery quipped after completing her third round Saturday at Erin Hills.
Avery's frantic Friday began at about 2 a.m. when she said her family had to notify the police about a suspicious person at the place in Milwaukee where they were sleeping.
''My boyfriend, my mom, and my dad saw the person outside the door, so it was a little bit scary,'' Avery said. ''We just kind of stayed back away from the front door, and we were just kind of hoping it would solve itself. It was nice that the guy ended up leaving and the police came and made us feel more safe.''
They then packed up their things while Avery's boyfriend, Gavin Aurilia, prepared to board a flight out of town. One problem: Aurilia inadvertently left with Avery's clubs instead of his own. Avery and Aurilia both have played collegiately at Southern California.
''We use the same (bag) from USC, so it's obviously the exact same, it looks the exact same,'' Avery said. ''I think it's equally my dad and my boyfriend's fault for not checking the bags. But they loaded it in the car, my dad took him to the airport, and he grabbed the wrong set. That was that, and we actually didn't realize until about like 12:15, before my tee time.''
Then the potential fallout from this oversight started to sink in.