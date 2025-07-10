LONDON — Amanda Anisimova upsets No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam final.
Amanda Anisimova upsets No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam final
Amanda Anisimova upsets No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam final.
The Associated Press
July 10, 2025 at 3:15PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.72%, according to Freddie Mac, ending a five-week slide
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.72%, according to Freddie Mac, ending a five-week slide.