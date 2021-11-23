NAPLES, Fla. — Justin Amadi had 16 points as James Madison narrowly beat Wright State 78-76 on Tuesday.
Charles Falden capped the scoring with a go-ahead 3-pointer for James Madison with 1:23 left.
Vado Morse had 14 points for James Madison (5-1). Takal Molson added 11 points and Terrence Edwards had 10 points.
Tanner Holden had 25 points for the Raiders (1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Grant Basile added 19 points and Tim Finke had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
LPGA Tour seizing on more sponsor interest in women's sports
Ten years ago, the LPGA Tour had eight players earn at least $1 million in the season. One indication of how much has changed is Nasa Hataoka.
Sports
Bacot scores 22, North Carolina beats UNC-Asheville 72-53
Armando Bacot scored 22 points to lead North Carolina to a 72-53 victory over UNC-Asheville on Tuesday night.
Sports
Sheldon scores career-high 31, No. 21 Ohio State women win
Jacy Sheldon scored 25 of her career-high 31 points in the first half and Taylor Mikesell added 18 points to help No. 21 Ohio State beat Bellarmine 110-58 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Cincinnati moves into College Football Playoff position
Cincinnati moved into position to make the College Football Playoff on Tuesday night, climbing a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.
Sports
Offshore tourneys return in college basketball amid COVID-19
Kimani Lawrence and his Arizona State teammates were eager to take everything in as they arrived for a men's college basketball tournament that was among the countless things disrupted amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the past 18 months.