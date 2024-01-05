Alyssa Ustby had the first triple-double in program history, finishing with 16 points, 16 rebounds and a career-best 10 assists as host North Carolina beat No. 25 Syracuse 75-51 on Thursday.

Ustby, a 6-1 senior from Rochester Lourdes, made a layup 34 seconds into the game to open the scoring, and UNC (10-4) never trailed in its ACC opener. Ustby shot 7-for-11 from the floor for the Tar Heels, who fell out of the Associated Press top 25 poll this week. Syracuse (11-2) moved into the poll having won eight games in a row.

No. 3 North Carolina State 88, No. 22 Florida State 80: River Baldwin scored 21 points against her former team before leaving because of an injury and the Wolfpack pulled out an overtime home victory vs. the Seminoles. N.C. State made only three three-pointers, but two came in OT.

No. 1 South Carolina 89, Florida 66: The Gamecocks won for the 55th time in 56 games, drubbing the host Gators to open SEC play.

No. 14 Indiana 80, Michigan 59: Sydney Parrish and former Gophers guard Sara Scalia combined for 25 first-quarter points to help the host Hoosiers win their 11th game in a row. Indiana shot 13-for-13 in the first quarter.

• The NCAA and ESPN announced a $920 million, eight-year agreement that will give the network exclusive rights to 40 championships, including the Division I women's basketball tournament, an event growing in popularity that the association has been accused of undervaluing in the past.

Men

Michigan State 92, Penn State 61: Malik Hall scored 24 points and the host Spartans rolled to their fourth victory in a row.

No. 15 Memphis 78, Tulsa 75: Jahvon Quinerly hit a three-pointer with 3.7 seconds left to lift the host Tigers over the Golden Hurricane.

No. 10 Arizona 97, Colorado 50: The host Wildcats bounced back from a loss to Stanford by routing the Buffaloes.

ASSOCIATED PRESS