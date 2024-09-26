Alyssa Thomas and Stephanie White say social media vitriol toward WNBA players needs to end

''It's a lot of hurtful, hateful speech out there that's happening, and it's unacceptable,'' she said. ''This is basketball, and this is their job, and they're doing the best they can. And when it gets personal, to me, there's no reason for it. These guys have to listen and watch — social media is their life. That's just what they do. And they have to read and see these things constantly, and just all the stories that are made up of what people see or think they see. It is just not acceptable when it gets personal.''