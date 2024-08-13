Alyssa Milano to make her Broadway debut in the razzle-dazzle musical 'Chicago' this fall

For Milano, hitting the stage is a return to her roots. She was in a national touring company of ''Annie'' at age 8 and she went on to star in Wendy Wasserstein's ''Tender Offer'' at the off-Broadway Ensemble Studio Theater and ''All Night Long'' at Second Stage. She was in the first American musical adaptation of "Jane Eyre" and produced and starred in a Los Angeles production of ''Butterflies Are Free.''