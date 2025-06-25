Alvin Bragg, Manhattan prosecutor who took on Trump, wins Democratic primary in bid for second term

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor who oversaw the historic hush-money case against President Donald Trump, won Tuesday's Democratic primary as he seeks reelection.
Bragg defeated Patrick Timmins — a litigator, law professor and former Bronx assistant district attorney — to advance to November's general election. About 70% of registered Manhattan voters are Democrats.
The first-term incumbent will face Republican Maud Maron, who was a public defender for decades and previously ran for Congress and NYC's City Council as a Democrat.
Bragg has long been one of the nation's most prominent prosecutors, spotlighted in TV's ''Law & Order'' and other shows. The DA directs about 600 attorneys in one of the biggest local prosecutors' offices in the U.S.
He raised the office's profile still further by bringing the hush-money case. His predecessor, fellow Democrat Cyrus R. Vance Jr., spent years investigating various Trump dealings but didn't procure an indictment.
Bragg decided to focus on how and why porn actor Stormy Daniels was paid $130,000 to clam up about her claims of a 2006 sexual encounter with the married Trump. The payment was made, through the then-candidate's personal attorney, weeks before the 2016 presidential election. Trump's company records logged the money as a legal expense.
Trump denied any wrongdoing and any sexual involvement with Daniels. But a jury last year found him guilty of 33 felony counts of falsifying business records, the first-ever felony conviction of a former — and now again — U.S. commander in chief.
Trump is appealing the verdict. The Republican president has long derided the case as a political ''witch hunt,'' and he has kept lambasting Bragg by social media as recently as March.