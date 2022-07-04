HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Monday for their seventh straight win.
Led by Kyle Tucker and Alvarez, AL West-leading Houston erased a five-run deficit on the way to its 15th victory in its last 18 games. Tucker sparked the Astros' three-run eighth with a two-run single, and Alvarez hit a drive to left-center against Scott Barlow (2-2) for his 24th homer.
Ryne Stanek (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.
The Astros also won in their last at-bat on Sunday, using Jeremy Peña's tiebreaking two-run homer with two out in the ninth to post a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
