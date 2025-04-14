Sports

Alvarez scores penalty double as Atletico labors to win over lowly Valladolid

Julián Alvarez scored two penalties as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat bottom club Valladolid 4-2 on Monday and keep alive its slim chances of winning La Liga.

April 14, 2025 at 9:34PM

MADRID — Julián Alvarez scored two penalties as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat bottom club Valladolid 4-2 on Monday and keep alive its slim chances of winning La Liga.

Valladolid lost 10 of its previous 11 games, conceding 32 goals along the way, but it took a shock lead after 20 minutes when Mamadou Sylla converted from the penalty spot.

Alvarez levelled four minutes later from another penalty after Giuliano Simeone was brought down in the box. Simeone put the home side in front with a nice individual goal three minutes after.

Javi Sánchez got an equalizer 10 minutes into the second half when his free kick took a deflection that wrongfooted Jan Oblak in the Atletico goal.

Alvarez scored a second penalty and Alexander Sørloth made it 4-2 11 minutes from time when he slotted a shot that the goalkeeper could only parry at his feet.

The result meant Atletico closed the gap on second-placed Real Madrid to three points. Leader Barcelona was another four points clear.

Valladolid remained in last place, 16 points behind second-from-bottom Leganes, and appeared almost certain to be relegated.

