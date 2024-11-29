Sports

Alvarez leads Southern Miss against Milwaukee after 21-point outing

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 29, 2024 at 8:45AM

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Milwaukee after Neftali Alvarez scored 21 points in Southern Miss' 82-74 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. Southern Miss is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 1-3 on the road. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon League with 13.9 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 5.3.

Southern Miss is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Southern Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

AJ McKee is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

