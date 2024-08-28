Alvarez hits 3 HRs, Arrighetti carries no-hitter into 8th in Astros' 10-0 rout of Phillies

Arrighetti, a 24-year-old right-hander, shut down the NL East-leading Phillies through seven innings and lost his no-hitter in the eighth inning when leadoff hitter Austin Hays reached on an infield single. Third baseman Shay Whitcomb just missed gloving the ball, and shortstop Jeremy Peña couldn't throw out Hays after fielding the ball deep in the hole at shortstop. Whitcomb entered as a defensive replacement after Alex Bregman was hit in the head by an 88-mph pitch from Michael Mercado in the seventh inning.