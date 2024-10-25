Altogether fitting and proper? Trump repeatedly compares himself to Abraham Lincoln

Gerald Ford, who reluctantly stepped in to serve as vice president during the Watergate scandal, tried to temper expectations by declaring after his swearing in, ''I'm a Ford, not a Lincoln.'' When asked how he felt after losing the presidency to Dwight Eisenhower in 1952, another Illinoisan, Adlai Stevenson, recalled Lincoln's response from a similar circumstance: He was reminded of the little boy who stubbed his toe — he was too old to cry, but it hurt too much to laugh.