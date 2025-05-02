World

Alternative for Germany is listed as a 'right-wing extremist' party by domestic intelligence agency

The German domestic intelligence service said Friday it has classified the Alternative for Germany party, which placed second in national elections in February, as a ''right-wing extremist effort'' — making it subject to greater and broader surveillance of its activities.

May 2, 2025

BERLIN — The German domestic intelligence service said Friday it has classified the Alternative for Germany party, which placed second in national elections in February, as a ''right-wing extremist effort'' — making it subject to greater and broader surveillance of its activities.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution found that the party, known as AfD, does not consider people with ''a migration history from predominantly Muslim countries to be equal members of the German people'' based on ethnicity.

The office, which has warned of growing extremism in Germany, cited court decisions in two German regions in recent years that detailed party efforts to undermine a free and democratic order.

The party ''aims to exclude certain population groups from equal participation in society, to subject them to unconstitutional unequal treatment and thus to assign them a legally devalued status," it said.

