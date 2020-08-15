After a 156-day hiatus, Minnesota high school sports resume Monday with the first practices for four sports that will be played this fall.

Teams in boys’ and girls’ soccer and cross-country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving start up with shorter seasons and limits on number of competitions, the result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis can hold matches as early as Aug. 24, with other sports eligible to begin on Aug. 27, according to the Minnesota State High School League. Postseason play in all sports has not been decided but full-fledged state tournaments are unlikely.

The league moved football and volleyball to a new spring season, from March to May.

High school sports have been shut down since the league halted the girls’ and boys’ basketball tournaments on March 13.

PAUL KLAUDA

Saints lose walkoff

Christian Correa’s two-run homer in the ninth inning Friday gave the Milwaukee Milkmen a 4-3 walkoff win over the St. Paul Saints. Drew Stankiewicz hit an RBI double for the Saints.