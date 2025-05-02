Altar acupuncture: A Minneapolis church brings well-being sessions to its migrant ministry

MINNEAPOLIS — Right after Sunday worship at St. Paul's-San Pablo Lutheran Church, Juan Carlos Toapanta lay in a lounge chair set up by the altar, needles sticking out of his forehead, wrist and foot for an hourlong acupuncture session.
''Just like the Lord's light helps emotionally, the body's pain is treated as well,'' said the Ecuadorian construction worker, who suffers from sciatica and has worshipped at the Minneapolis church for about five months. ''Everything feels freed, emotionally.''
Founded by Swedish immigrants in the late 19th century, the church is now a predominantly Latino congregation. Like most other churches in the U.S. that serve migrants, it has expanded its humanitarian, financial, legal and pastoral ministries during the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.
It has also added monthly well-being sessions — at no charge — with acupuncture, Reiki and cupping therapy to ease the stress that uncertainty and fear have sown among the migrant community — including people in the U.S. illegally and U.S.-born citizens in mixed-status families.
''We have to feel well to respond well, not with panic and fear, which leads to nothing good,'' said Lizete Vega, who has spearheaded the well-being efforts as the church's Latino outreach coordinator. ''People here feel that they're protected and can be cared for spiritually, emotionally and physically.''
Mental health and faith ministry collaborations increase
Faith leaders have increasingly found themselves called to help their congregations with mental health concerns, from chaplains in the U.S. Navy to pastors in the rural heartland.
Some see the need to provide reassurance and well-being as a growing part of their ministry to migrants, even as revised federal immigration guidelines now provide more leeway for enforcement in or near houses of worship.