Alsobrooks presses the case for national abortion rights in critical Maryland Senate race

Alsobrooks' daughter, now entering her second year at Spelman College in Georgia, would have limited options under that state's new six-week abortion ban if she faced a decision about whether to end a pregnancy. Now locked in one of the nation's toughest U.S. Senate races in Maryland, and with Democrats' thin Senate majority on the line, Alsobrooks hopes to be able to do something to protect not just her daughter's autonomy but that of women throughout the United States with a new federal law protecting abortion rights.