NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), up $8.47 to $339.
The software giant reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), down $12.80 to $126.01.
The owner of search engine giant Google reported disappointing revenue for its cloud computing division.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), down $33.27 to $424.99.
The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
Waste Management Inc. (WM), up $9.92 to $164.55.
The garbage and recycling hauler beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.
General Dynamics Corp. (GD), up $8.66 to $241.66.
The defense contractor beat Wall Street's third-quarter financial forecasts.
Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), down $5.27 to $141.65.
The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit forecast for its current quarter.
Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), down 29 cents to $4.01.
The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines reported weak third-quarter financial results.
Stride Inc. (LRN), up $8.23 to $52.73.
The online education company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.