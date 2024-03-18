NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Alphabet Inc., up $6.50 to $147.68
Google's parent company is reportedly considering licensing artificial intelligence technology to Apple.
Tesla Inc., up $10.31 to $173.88.
The electric vehicle maker is raising prices on its Model Y cars.
Logitech International S.A., down $6.56 to $88.16.
The maker of keyboards and computer accessories said its chief financial officer is leaving in May.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down 47 cents to $7.11.
The car rental company said CEO Stephen Scherr will be replaced by Gil West on April 1.
HashiCorp. Inc., up $2.14 to $28.64.
The software company is reportedly considering a possible sale.
Nuvei Corp., up $7.02 to $28.68.
The payment processor said it is considering potential deal offers.
Science Applications International Corp., down $14.24 to $128.40.
The information technology company's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Shift4 Payments, Inc., down $5.19 to $72.31.
The payments processing technology company reportedly rejected multiple buyout offers.