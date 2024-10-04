Alonso's night turns around with season-saving homer for Mets in 9th inning

''No one knows until they go through it what that struggle is like,'' Nimmo said. ''When you're going through the tough times and haven't had an extra-base hit in a couple of weeks, three weeks, whatever it's been, you're just really trying to help the team however you possibly can, but it's not there right now. Like I've told you guys before, you never know when that's going to happen. This game is really, really hard. It can happen in the blink of an eye, and it can be really hard to get out of. And it's hard to maintain your confidence during that.