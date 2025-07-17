Alonso Martínez scores in stoppage time, Matt Freese has 6 saves, NYCFC beats Orlando 2-1

Robin Jansson scored his first goal of the season to give Orlando a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute. Martín Ojeda played a corner kick to the back post that was centered by David Brekalo's header before Jannson played the ball high off his chest and bounced a volley into the net from point-blank range. Ojeda joined Luís Carlos ''Nani'' Almeida da Cunha (2019) as the only players in club history to produce at least 10 goals and 10 assists in a single season.