Sports

Alonso Martínez, Matt Freese lead NYCFC to 1-0 victory over Toronto

Alonso Martínez scored on a second-half penalty kick and Matt Freese made it stand up for New York City FC in a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday.

The Associated Press
April 26, 2025 at 9:45PM

TORONTO — Alonso Martínez scored on a second-half penalty kick and Matt Freese made it stand up for New York City FC in a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday.

Martínez scored the lone goal in the 64th minute after he was fouled by Toronto midfielder Kosi Thompson. He sent a right-footed shot to the back left corner past a diving Sean Johnson. It was the sixth goal this season for Martínez and his 22nd in 38 career appearance with NYC.

Freese finished with one save to earn his third clean sheet of the season for NYC (4-4-2), which had lost three of its last four matches entering play.

Johnson saved two shots for Toronto (1-5-4).

Toronto beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 last week to end an eight-match winless streak to begin the season.

Toronto will host the New England Revolution on Saturday. NYCFC will host FC Cincinnati on May 4.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Vikings

Shedeur Sanders' long wait ends when Browns take him in the 5th round of the NFL draft

card image

Shedeur Sanders dealt with his shockingly long wait to get drafted by relying on the same approach that made him an NFL prospect in the first place.

Sports

Denver's Westbrook ruled out for Game 4 against Clippers with left foot inflammation

Sports

Ronaldo scores and leads Al-Nassr into AFC Champions Elite semifinals