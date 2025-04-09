Alonso and Lindor lead Mets past Marlins 10-5 for 6th straight win

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso drove in four runs, Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff homer and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 10-5 on Tuesday for their sixth consecutive victory.
Clay Holmes (1-1) struck out a career-high 10 in 5 1/3 innings for his first win with the Mets and second as a major league starter. Brandon Nimmo broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run double, and Starling Marte blooped a two-run single.
Juan Soto had two singles and scored twice, including on Alonso's wind-aided, pop-fly double that eluded Kyle Stowers in shallow right field. The temperature at first pitch, moved up three hours Monday to 4:10 p.m. because of a harsh weather forecast, was 43 degrees at blustery Citi Field.
Derek Hill hit a two-run homer for the Marlins and made an incredible diving catch on the left-center warning track to save three runs. Liam Hicks had three RBIs.
With the Mets nursing a 6-5 lead, an intentional walk to Soto pushed a runner into scoring position and loaded the bases in the sixth. Alonso then laced a three-run double to left-center off reliever Ronny Henriquez.
Holmes, a converted reliever, struck out five in a row during one stretch and was charged with four runs and five hits. His only other win as a starter came with Pittsburgh during his rookie season, when he pitched six shutout innings on July 14, 2018, to beat Milwaukee in the second game of a doubleheader.
Key moment
An error by first baseman Matt Mervis and a walk to Alonso helped load the bases in the fifth for Nimmo. He was 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position before hitting a two-run double off Calvin Faucher (0-1) that put New York in front for good, 4-2. Two batters later, Marte floated a two-run single just beyond the reach of diving second baseman Otto Lopez.