After singing “Alone” together at show’s end for their most communal experience in 16 months, 50 or so Trampled by Turtles fans bolted from their socially distanced pods to take selfies with the band. Not a single smile was shrouded by a mask.

Looking as happy as the rest, Adam Quinlan told the group he planned to catch them again in the fall. That made singer/guitarist Dave Simonett smile, too.

“I hope so,” he told Quinlan, who got bad news as he drove to the scenic Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater with a couple dozen friends from Dayton, Ohio: After months of radiation and chemotherapy, his cancer had spread.

Talking about it later backstage, Simonett took a rare break from laughing it up with the bandmates he saw way too little of last year.

“It reminds you how much live music means to a lot of people,” he said. “And how much that means to us.”

Whether it was one fan facing the worst fight of his life or a few thousand simply looking to finally have the time of theirs, Minnesota’s most consistent and prominent touring band of the past decade was visibly thrilled and not the slightest bit worried about seeing fans face-to-face again.

Thanks to their affinity for outdoor venues, Trampled by Turtles got an early jump on the return of the U.S. concert industry. That’s after its members also jumped at getting vaccinated, of course.

Their first dates of 2021 were at the rural amphitheater in southeastern Tennessee, above the caves where the PBS-TV series “Bluegrass Underground” is filmed. When the gigs were announced in March, the Duluth-bred acoustic folk-rock sextet was still uncertain whether they could ride in the bus together or take selfies after the sets — or even draw a crowd.

Trampled by Turtles in Minnesota Sept. 10 Riverfest in Grand Rapids with Charlie Parr, Superior Siren, more ($40-$100, gr-riverfest.com) Sept. 18 With Wilco at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater in Red Wing ($35-$97, ticasino.com) ??? Secret show plans hatched last weekend. Stay tuned for more information.

“I thought these shows might just get added to the list of dates we had already postponed,” bassist Tim Saxhaug admitted the first day after sound check.

Instead, Trampled is now looking at a full slate of summer and fall dates.

The rest of their 2021 itinerary — all outdoor gigs for now — includes two full-capacity concerts July 15-16 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver and a Sept. 18 return to Minnesota at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater (part of a Midwest co-headlining trek with Wilco).

All the safety precautions settled on months ago proved to be superfluous at these first dates.

Face masks were used as beer koozies, if at all. Hand-sanitizer stands became walking hazards after dark. The roped-off pod areas intended to separate fans weren’t adhered to much, especially not when the band kicked into high gear with dance-generating songs like “Wait So Long.”

A beach ball that would have been deemed unsafe to touch last summer bounced through the crowd on the first night. A fan who repeatedly yelled out a request for the never-not-played “Victory” wasn’t muffled by a face covering.

After Simonett owned up to a flub or two on the second night, a woman in the crowd shouted out, “We couldn’t tell.”

“Thank you,” the Trampled frontman shot back. “I couldn’t tell you guys are rusty, either, after being away from concerts so long.”