Review: Allman Betts Family Revival sparks flashbacks to St. Paul’s greatest concert

I flashed back to 1971 and the first time I saw the Allman Brothers in concert. If you know the classic Allman Brothers “At Fillmore East,” one of rock’s greatest live albums, that ‘71 gig at O’Shaughnessy Auditorium at St. Kate’s in St. Paul was essentially the same show — only much better, if you believe that. For a long time, it was the answer to “what’s your favorite all time concert?”