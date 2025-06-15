Allisha Gray scores career-high 32, Dream hit 18 3-pointers to rout Mystics 89-56

Rhyne Howard scored 14 points for Atlanta (8-3) with four 3s, making her the fastest player in league history to reach 300 career points. Howard did it in 114 games, three faster than Sabrina Ionescu and 10 quicker than Diana Taurasi. Te-Hina Paopao also had four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 16 points. Naz Hillmon had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Dream had 24 assists on 31 baskets.