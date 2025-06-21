Allisha Gray scores 18, Brionna Jones adds 14 as Dream beat Mystics 92-91

Citron and Austin each scored four points in an 10-0 run that cut the Mystics' deficit to 87-84 with two minutes to play. Jones made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line before Sykes found Austin for a layup and the ensuing free throw made it a one-point game. Gray made a shot in the lane, then stole a pass near midcourt, was fouled and hit two free throws to make it 92-87 with 47.4 seconds to go.