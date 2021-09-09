Dr. Penny Wheeler plans to retire at year's end as chief executive of Minneapolis-based Allina Health System, one of the state's largest operators of hospitals and clinics.

Wheeler will remain on the nonprofit group's board of directors, Allina announced Thursday. Lisa Shannon will become the new Allina CEO, having served as the nonprofit group's president and chief operating officer.

"The community, countless patients and families, and Allina Health have benefited in innumerable ways from the passion, commitment and servant leadership of Dr. Penny Wheeler," Deb Schoneman, the chair of the Allina's board of directors, said in a statement. "Penny leaves an indelible mark on our organization and her legacy of leading systemic changes to better support whole person care, diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as payment model reform will continue to benefit the communities we serve well into the future."

With more than 28,000 employees, Allina operates more than 90 clinics and 11 hospitals, including Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis and United in St. Paul.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.