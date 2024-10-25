Allies hope a Trump win changes the system for mortgages. Some warn it will make them pricier

Parrott, a fellow at the Urban Institute, and Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, concluded that a privatized Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac ''would need to hold more capital against riskier loans ... forcing them to either increase mortgage rates for these borrowers or lend less to them.'' Ultimately, they found that privatization would cause rates for 30-year mortgages to rise between 0.43% and 0.97%. Applying that to the average homeowner's mortgage balance of $244,500 in 2023, that would be about $730 to $1,670 more per year.