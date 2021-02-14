KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josiah Allick scored 21 points and collared 11 rebounds and Kansas City defeated Omaha 55-47 on Saturday night.
Brandon McKissic added 17 points for Kansas City (9-10, 5-5 Summit League).
Ayo Akinwole had 16 points for the Mavericks (2-18, 0-10), who have now lost 14 straight. Omaha managed just 19 second-half points; a season low.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
