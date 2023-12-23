HONOLULU — Vasean Allette had 24 points in Old Dominion's 78-63 victory over Temple on Friday night in the Diamond Head Classic.

Old Dominion will play in the fifth-place game on Sunday.

Allette also contributed eight rebounds for the Monarchs (4-7). Chaunce Jenkins scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Tyrone Williams was 5 of 11 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Hysier Miller finished with 20 points and five assists for the Owls (6-6). Sam Hofman added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Shane Dezonie had 11 points.

Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones was hospitalized in Honolulu after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, the school said.

''He is resting comfortably and expecting a full recovery,'' Old Dominion said in a statement Thursday.

