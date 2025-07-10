Allen scores 27, Reese has 13th double-double this season as Sky beat Wings 87-76

CHICAGO — Rebecca Allen scored a season-high 27 points including five 3-pointers and had three blocks to help the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Dallas Wings 87-76 on Wednesday night.
Angel Reese finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds — her 13th double-double this season — and Rachel Banham had 11 points for Chicago (6-13).
Li Yueru had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas (6-15). Rookie All-Star Paige Bueckers added 17 points on 5-of-20 shooting and JJ Quinerly scored 16.
The 6-foot-7 Li, who went into the game 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range this season, hit 4 of 7 from behind the arc.
Allen hit two 3-pointers and a long jumper to cap a 13-2 run that gave Chicago the lead for good and made it 67-57 with 2:20 left in the third quarter.
Quinerly made a free throw to make it a six-point game with 3:37 remaining, but Reese made a layup, grabbed a rebound on the other end and then converted a three-point play to make it 87-76.
The Sky, who beat Dallas 97-92 on May 29 and 94-83 on May 31, swept the three-game regular-season series.
DiJonai Carrington (rib), Arike Ogunbowale (thumb), Maddy Siegrist (knee) and Tyasha Harris (knee) did not play for the Wings.