LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Teddy Allen posted 16 points as New Mexico State got past UTEP 77-71 on Saturday night.
Jabari Rice had 15 points for New Mexico State (2-0). Yuat Alok added 13 points. Donnie Tillman had 12 points.
Souley Boum had 21 points for the Miners (1-1). Jamal Bieniemy added 13 points. Keonte Kennedy had 11 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
