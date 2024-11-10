Allen runs for TD and Bills force 4 turnovers by Flacco to win 5th straight, 30-20 over Colts

It wasn't enough to prevent the Colts (4-6) from losing their third straight or preventing Flacco from getting booed as he went 26 of 35 for 272 yards, two touchdowns and the three picks. He has six turnovers in his two starts since replacing the benched Anthony Richardson. Flacco is 1-3 as Indy's starter this season, failing to recapture the form he had last year when he led the Browns to the playoffs.