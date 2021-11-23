ESTERO, Fla. — Ryan Allen had 22 points as Delaware defeated Appalachian State 75-68 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday night.
Allen hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.
Dylan Painter had 17 points and eight rebounds for Delaware (3-1). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 15 points. Andrew Carr had 12 points.
Adrian Delph scored a career-high 39 points for the Mountaineers (2-3). Justin Forrest added 10 points.
