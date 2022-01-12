PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Allen scored 23 points as Delaware narrowly beat Drexel 81-77 on Tuesday night.
Jameer Nelson Jr. added 20 points for for Delaware (11-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Dylan Painter had 14 points and nine rebounds Andrew Carr added 10 points.
Xavier Bell had 18 points for the Dragons (6-6, 1-1). Melik Martin added 16 points and seven rebounds. Amari Williams had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
