Allen G. Hassenfeld, former CEO of Hasbro and whose family founded the iconic toy maker, dies at 76

''All of us who have ever had any connection to Hasbro today are mourning the profound loss of Alan Hassenfeld, our beloved former Chairman & CEO, mentor, and dear friend, '' Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks in an e-mailed statement to The Associated Press. ''Alan's enormous heart was, and will remain, the guiding force behind Hasbro — compassionate, imaginative, and dedicated to bringing a smile to the face of every child around the world. His tireless advocacy for philanthropy, children's welfare, and the toy industry created a legacy that will inspire us always.''