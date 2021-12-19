LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Teddy Allen scored 19 points as New Mexico State rolled past Northern New Mexico 93-60 on Saturday.

Marchelus Avery added 17 points for the Aggies, while Yuat Alok chipped in 16. Avery also had eight rebounds.

Virshon Cotton had 11 points for New Mexico State (10-2), which earned its fifth straight victory. Mario McKinney Jr. had a career-high 12 rebounds plus 7 points.

The Aggies forced a season-high 21 turnovers and scored a season-high 45 points in the first half.

Tyrique Weaver had 16 points for the NAIA Eagles. Damione Thomas added three blocks.

