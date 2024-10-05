Alleged plots against US campaign are only the latest examples of Iran targeting adversaries

''I've lost count of how many attempts have been made on my emails and social media since it's been going on for over a decade,'' said Holly Dagres, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council who once had her email briefly hacked by Iran. ''The Iranians aren't targeting me because I have useful information swimming in my inbox or direct messages. Rather, they hope to use my name and think tank affiliation to target others and eventually make it up the chain to high-ranking U.S. government officials who would have useful information and intelligence related to Iran.''