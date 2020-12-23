NEENAH, Wis. — An alleged chemical mixture inside a Neenah plant sent three employees to the hospital Wednesday and forced the evacuation of workers and some residents living near the facility.
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue received a medical call about noon reporting a sick employee at Galloway Co. Hazmat crews were sent to the scene to investigate whether chlorine was erroneously emptied into a tank filled with acid, fire chief Kevin Kloehn said.
The three employees were treated and released, WLUK-TV reported.
Kloehn said the plant and residents within two blocks downwind of the facility were evacuated and brought to a nearby middle school.
