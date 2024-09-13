All welcome: Advocates fight to ensure citizens not fluent in English have equal access to elections

''I remember talking with a county clerk … and as soon as I mentioned my colleagues and I are looking at bilingual ballots, it was almost like he wanted to throw salt over his shoulder – like, ‘Don't bring that up,''' says Matthew May, who researched Section 203 as part of his work at the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State University. ''He's thinking about it from an administrative side. … ‘That's a nightmare to implement as I'm already trying to implement new voter security systems or upgrade the ballot systems.'''