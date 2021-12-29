NHL WINTER CLASSIC RESULTS
2008: Wilson Stadium, Buffalo. Pittsburgh 2, Buffalo 1 (71,217)
2009: Wrigley Field, Chicago. Detroit 6, Chicago 4 (40,818)
2010: Fenway Park, Boston. Boston 2, Philadelphia 1 (38,112)
2011: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1 (68,111)
2012: Citizens Bank, Philadelphia. N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2 (46,967)
2013: postponed because of lockout
2014: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. Toronto 3, Detroit 2 (105,491)
2015: Nationals Park, Washington. Washington 3, Chicago 2 (42,832)
2016: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. Montreal 5, Boston 1 (67,246)
2017: Busch Stadium, St. Louis. St. Louis 4, Chicago 1 (46,556)
2018: Citi Field, New York. N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2 (41,831)
2019: Notre Dame Stadium, Ind. Boston 4, Chicago 2 (76,126)
2020: Cotton Bowl, Dallas. Dallas 4, Nashville 2 (85,630)
2021: postponed because of COVID-19
2022: Target Field, Minneapolis. St. Louis vs. Wild (40,000 est.)