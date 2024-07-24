CHICAGO — Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich left Tuesday night's game against the Cubs with what the club called back tightness.
Yelich, the designated hitter, was replaced in the sixth inning after going 0-1 with a pair of walks. The Brewers beat Chicago 1-0.
Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy did not elaborate on the injury after the game but said he feared it could land the team's best hitter on the injured list.
The 2018 National League MVP earned his third All-Star selection this season and began the night with a league-best .316 batting average.
