All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson shows up at Bengals' practice frustrated over contract

CINCINNATI — A text from head coach Zac Taylor led Bengals All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson to head to Cincinnati, attend Tuesday's optional team practice as a spectator and speak to reporters.
Hendrickson, entering the final year of his contract, has been seeking a new deal and also requested a trade. The Bengals' front office hasn't matched what he's looking for.
On Monday, Taylor texted Hendrickson that he'd be fined if he didn't report to mandatory minicamp next month.
That message frustrated Hendrickson, who held court with local reporters for 20 minutes during Tuesday's practice.
''A little bit transpired between me and Zac,'' Hendrickson said. ''We've tried to keep it the least amount personal as possible, but at some point in this process it's becomes personal. Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp or how many ever days it is that if I don't show up I will be fined alludes to the fact that something won't get done in that time frame.
''The lack of communication post draft made it imminently clear to my party — meaning my wife, my son and my agent, a small group of people — that this might not work out.''
Hendrickson led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks last season and was selected as an All-Pro. He said that as the defensive end market escalates, he's looking for a new contract that matches what top pass rushers are getting paid.
Hendrickson is scheduled to earn $15.8 million in base salary and has a cap number of $18.7 million.