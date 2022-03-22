FIRST TEAM

PRINCE ALIGBE, MINNEHAHA ACADEMY

SENIOR • FORWARD • 6-6

College: Boston College

Aligbe elevated his game in his final season. He put up massive numbers (28.3 points and 12 rebounds per game) and made game-winning shots and plays down the stretch. "He brings great length, athleticism, and spirit to our program," Boston College coach Earl Grant said. "He is a very good defensive player and has a knack for rebounding. He adds another element to our team with his skills to rebound and lead the fast break. He scores in a variety of ways."

BRAEDEN CARRINGTON, PARK CENTER

SENIOR • GUARD • 6-4

College: Minnesota

Carrington's versatility became more evident during the 2021-22 season. He can run the point, be the leading scorer and be a shutdown defender. He is averaging 18.6 points while shooting 52% from the floor, also averaging six rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals. "He's an unbelievable kid and competes at a high level and loves to win," Gophers coach Ben Johnson said. "He's really skilled, can shoot the ball and has a knack for scoring. He understands and loves the game."

ALONZO DODD, SOUTH ST. PAUL

SENIOR • GUARD • 6-2

College: Undecided

The Packers' leader the past two years — they have a 47-3 record over that span — is on triple-double watch every night. He averaged 17.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 4.7 steals. Dodd is explosive with the ball in his hands, being able to create for himself or teammates. He continues to improve his three-point shooting.

TRE HOLLOMAN, CRETIN-DERHAM HALL

SENIOR • GUARD • 6-2

College: Michigan State

The Metro Player of the Year nearly averages a triple-double (18.9 ppg, 10.3 apg and 8.1 rpg). The school's all-time leading scorer (2,072 points entering section finals) also has more than 1,000 assists, 600 rebounds and 400 steals in his career. Holloman is an excellent defender with tremendous leadership skills. "In Tre, we think we've got a competitive guy who can run the point, who can distribute the ball, who can guard the world, and has improved his shooting each and every year," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

DEMARION WATSON, TOTINO-GRACE

SENIOR • FORWARD • 6-8

College: Iowa State

Watson rounds out the versatile group that plays with tenacity on both ends of the floor. He is averaging 15.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.1 bpg and 3.1 spg on a balanced Eagles squad. "Demarion is an elite athlete that shoots the ball at a high level," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "He is an exceptionally versatile player, both due to his athleticism and intelligence. We will immediately welcome his 7-foot plus wingspan, which allows him to thrive defensively, and rebound above the rim."

RON HAGGSTROM

SECOND TEAM

Carter Bjerke, Wayzata, F, 6-9, sr.: Good shooter and outstanding passer, averaging a double-double (17.5 points and 10 rebounds). College: St. Thomas.

Kendall Blue, East Ridge, G, 6-6, sr.: Versatile guard who poses matchup problems. Does whatever it takes to win. College: St. Thomas.

Taison Chatman, Totino-Grace, G, 6-4, jr.: Averages 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game for state's most talented team. College: Undecided.

Daniel Freitag, Bloomington Jefferson, G, 6-3, soph.: The best player in the Class of 2024 averaged nearly 27 points per game. College: Undecided.

Pharrel Payne, Park of Cottage Grove, C, 6-9, sr.: Put nagging hip injury behind him to finish season strong. College: Minnesota.

HONORABLE

MENTION

De'Meiko Anderson, Minneapolis North, G, 6-0, sr. College: Undecided.

Terrence Brown, Columbia Heights, G, 6-2, sr. College: Undecided.

Kyle Hrncir, Farmington, F, 6-5, sr. College: Upper Iowa.

Jack Janicki, White Bear Lake, G, 6-4, jr. College: Undecided.

Boden Kapke, Holy Family, C, 6-11, jr. College: Undecided.

Nick Katona, Shakopee, F, 6-6, sr. College: Minnesota Duluth.

Chiddi Obiazor, Eden Prairie, F, 6-5, jr. College: Undecided.

Max Shikenjanski, Stillwater, G, 6-3, jr. College: Undecided.

Leo Torbor, Park Center, G, 6-3, sr. College: San Jose State.

Nasir Whitlock, DeLaSalle, G, 6-1, jr. College: Undecided.