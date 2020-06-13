The third time was not the charm for the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards banquet. After two years of hosting the event to recognize the best of the metro area’s high school athletes, we planned to do it again this week at Allianz Field. Then the coronavirus pandemic changed almost everything.

But the show to announce our top 10 awards is going on. Starting Monday they will be disclosed daily, two at a time, first online in a special daily video presentation at noon at startribune.com/sports, and then in the next day’s newspaper. The awards to be announced and featured in this week’s Star Tribune sports sections:

Day 1 (Monday online, Tuesday paper): Courage in Competition, Play of the Year

Day 2: Girls’ Team Coach of the Year, Boys’ Team Coach of the Year

Day 3: Student First, All-Metro Team Champions (dance, adapted sports)

Day 4: Difference-Maker, Female Athlete of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year

Day 5: Boys’ Team of the Year, Girls’ Team of the Year

