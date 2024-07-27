NANTERRE, France — Caeleb Dressel touched the wall and shouted in triumph. He threw his fists to the air and high-fived U.S. fans during a victory lap. Then, finally, he found his family and gave his wife and baby boy celebratory hugs and kisses.

Dressel only knows the top of an Olympic podium in a decorated career.

As the veteran on a youthful U.S. men's swim team, Dressel added another relay victory to his long list Saturday night, anchoring the winning 4x100-meter freestyle team as the Americans beat out the rival Australians and scrutinized Chinese.

''Relays are a little more special to be honest,'' Dressel said. ''So doing it with these guys has been awesome. It takes me back to my first gold. It really doesn't get old. Really special standing on the podium with these guys watching the flag go up. I'm extremely proud of them. It made my job easy.''

An emotional Dressel pumped both fists high in the air in triumph and delight before even stepping up to accept the latest gold medal placed around his neck. He held teammate Hunter Armstrong in a prolonged embrace after Armstrong swam the fastest leg to give Dressel some wiggle room coming home, then Dressel raised his arm in rhythm to chants of ''U-S-A!''

He now has eight golds and five of those in relay events — plenty to celebrate less than a month before his 28th birthday Aug. 16.

The Americans took a lap around Paris La Defense Arena offering high-fives and hugs.

And Dressel quickly made his way to find wife Meghan and 5-month-old son August Wilder, finally spotting them and sprinting over for a hug and kiss before taking the baby in oversized headphones into his arms.

''It's really special. Making the team in front of him and then winning a gold in front of him, just checking little boxes that I never would have thought to create throughout my career," Dressel said. ''So that was a really special one tonight.''

Dressel will still try to defend his golds from the Tokyo Olympics in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle. He also won the 100 three years ago and 4x100 medley. Dressel captured golds in the two relays at Rio de Janeiro eight years ago, too.

