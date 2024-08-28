All eyes are on Nvidia as it prepares to report its earnings. Here's what to expect

The problem, critics say, is such stellar growth has set off too much euphoria among investors. Through the year's first six months, Nvidia's stock soared nearly 150%. At that point, the stock was trading at a little more than 100 times the company's earnings over the prior 12 months. That's much more expensive than it's been historically and than the S&P 500 in general. That's why analysts warn of a selloff if Wall Street sees any indication that AI demand is waning.