If you’re someone who likes their Gophers men’s hockey only on Friday and Saturday nights at 7, the upcoming 2020-21 COVID-19-altered season will present you some challenges.

However, if you’re willing to search a bit and watch hockey on non-traditional days like Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, you’re in luck.

The Big Ten on Tuesday announced game times and TV assignments for the first half of its season, which begins Friday and runs through Dec. 20.

The Gophers open their season Nov. 19 and 20 – a Thursday and a Friday – against Penn State at 3M Arena at Mariucci, and both games will be on the Big Ten Network. The game on Nov. 19 will start at 7:30 p.m., and the Nov. 20 game will start at 3 p.m. That Friday game precedes the Gophers’ 6:30 p.m. football game against Purdue that also will air on BTN.

Minnesota’s second home series is Nov. 23-24 (Monday-Tuesday) against Ohio State, and both games will start at 7:30 p.m. on BTN.

The Gophers travel to Michigan State on Dec. 3-4 (Thursday-Friday), and game times and TV are to be determined. Minnesota’s Dec. 8-9 (Tuesday-Wednesday) series at Michigan will be on BTN, with times to be determined.

Here is the Gophers’ TV schedule so far, all times Central:

Thursday, Nov. 19: vs. Penn State, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Friday, Nov. 20: vs. Penn State, 3 p.m., BTN

Monday, Nov. 23: vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Tuesday, Nov. 24: vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Thursday, Dec. 3: at Michigan State, time, TV TBD

Friday, Dec. 4: at Michigan State, time, TV TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 8: at Michigan, time TBD, BTN

Wednesday, Dec. 9: at Michigan, time TBD, BTN

Other Big Ten games on BTN announced Tuesday were:

Sunday: Arizona State at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Nov. 19: Arizona State at Michigan State, 5 p.m.

Nov. 23: Penn State at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Nov. 24: Penn State at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Dec. 8: Wisconsin at Michigan State, TBD

Dec. 9: Wisconsin at Michigan State, TBD

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the number of games that would be televised.