In Greenland, the 24-hour summer sun means it's soccer season

NUUK, Greenland — For most of the year, Greenland is covered in ice and snow and its locals retreat indoors. But for three short months beginning in June, everyone heads outside — day and night — to watch or play soccer, the island's favorite sport.
On an island of roughly 56,000 people, about 5,500 — nearly 10% of the population — are registered soccer players. So it was a crushing blow in early June when the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, or CONCACAF, unanimously rejected the Greenlandic Football Association's application to become a member.
Some blamed politics for the decision in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated wish to take control of the strategic, mineral-rich island. CONCACAF is one of six continental federations under FIFA, soccer's world governing body that oversees the World Cup.
The U.S. president hasn't ruled out military force despite strong rebukes from the governments of Denmark, a NATO ally, and Greenland. Danish and Greenlandic leaders say the island is not for sale and have condemned reports of the U.S. stepping up intelligence gathering on the semiautonomous Danish territory.
But Patrick Frederiksen, captain of the national team, thinks CONCACAF's rejection came down to money.
''We all know it's really expensive to travel to Greenland,'' he said.
Earlier this month, the first direct flight from the U.S. to Greenland by an American airline landed in the capital, Nuuk. The one-way ticket from Newark International Airport in New Jersey cost roughly $1,200. The return flight from Nuuk had a $1,300 to $1,500 price tag. Other flights require a layover in Iceland or Copenhagen, Denmark.
CONCACAF didn't respond to a request for comment.